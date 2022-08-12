Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) Insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh Sells 111,041 Shares

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh sold 111,041 shares of Trinity Exploration & Production stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17), for a total value of £107,709.77 ($130,147.14).

Trinity Exploration & Production Trading Up 5.3 %

LON TRIN traded up GBX 5.28 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 104.48 ($1.26). The company had a trading volume of 178,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.45. The stock has a market cap of £40.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Trinity Exploration & Production plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 164.55 ($1.99).

Get Trinity Exploration & Production alerts:

About Trinity Exploration & Production

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.