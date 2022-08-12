Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Trimble by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Trimble by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 15,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

