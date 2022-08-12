Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.95.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.07. The company had a trading volume of 287,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,537. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$12.20 and a 52 week high of C$21.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.87.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
