Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,202. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 170.54%. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 675,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,661.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 192.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 272,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

