Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Down 1.1 %

TRVN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.76. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.