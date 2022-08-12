Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 135 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $216.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

