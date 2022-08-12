Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $38,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 114.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 6,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

