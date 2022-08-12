Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,645 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AON were worth $32,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Stock Down 0.3 %

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $296.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.35 and a 200-day moving average of $288.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.