Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,130 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southern were worth $32,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

