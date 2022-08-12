Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

