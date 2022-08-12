Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Moderna worth $34,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after buying an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,056 shares of company stock worth $76,474,694. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

