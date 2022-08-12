Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American International Group were worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

