Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 818 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $36,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

