Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,691 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $292.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $301.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

