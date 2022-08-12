Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 125 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

