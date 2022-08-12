Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.