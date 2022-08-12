Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 145 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

HUM stock opened at $484.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

