TRAVA.FINANCE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $246,407.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $400,725.20 and approximately $246,407.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 678,403,702 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
