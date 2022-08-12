TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.62.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %
TDG stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $661.50. 295,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 33,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19,884.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 69,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
