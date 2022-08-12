TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.62.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

TDG stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $661.50. 295,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.99.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 33,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19,884.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 69,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

