TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,000.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.54. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.54).

TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend

About TP ICAP Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

(Get Rating)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.