Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,716,200 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the July 15th total of 7,204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.0 days.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.05. 25,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,529. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $63.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.5559 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.