Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,716,200 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the July 15th total of 7,204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.0 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.05. 25,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,529. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $63.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.5559 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

