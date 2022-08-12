Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toto Price Performance

Shares of TOTDY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584. Toto has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Get Toto alerts:

About Toto

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.