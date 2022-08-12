Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Torrid in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CURV opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.96 million and a PE ratio of -36.76. Torrid has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

