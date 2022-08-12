Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $252.92 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. HSBC reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

