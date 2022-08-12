Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 99,715 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99,715 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE:PPG opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.