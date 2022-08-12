Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,639 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

