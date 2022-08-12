Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 221,017 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,017 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after purchasing an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,080 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

