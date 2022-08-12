Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 600,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Top Ships in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

