Toko Token (TKO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.19 Million

Toko Token (TKO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Toko Token has a total market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toko Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toko Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015246 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Toko Token Profile
Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.
Toko Token Coin Trading
