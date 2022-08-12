Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Down 2.5%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

