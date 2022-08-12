thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

FRA:TKA opened at €5.90 ($6.02) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a one year high of €27.01 ($27.56). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.52.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.