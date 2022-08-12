Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008392 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009914 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00239141 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

