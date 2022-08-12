Throne Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Throne has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $661,487.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

