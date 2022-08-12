Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 46.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 325,339 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 13.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

