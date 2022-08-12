THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Reaches $943.13 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00011993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $943.13 million and approximately $178.94 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

