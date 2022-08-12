Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NYSE:TRI opened at $115.38 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 589,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,057,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,329,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

