TheStreet Upgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to “C-“

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $736.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ATN International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.