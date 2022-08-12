ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

NASDAQ THMO opened at $0.24 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 232.46% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.