Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $132,605.94 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 599,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.69. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 19.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 261,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 74,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 176,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

