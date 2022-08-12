Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $132,605.94 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Theravance Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 599,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.69. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
