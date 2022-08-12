Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 11275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$264.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.22.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also

