The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

