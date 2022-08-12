The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $168.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

