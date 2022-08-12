The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Increased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Timken by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 465,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,531 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,570,000 after purchasing an additional 62,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Timken by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

