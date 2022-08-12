The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.19 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $919.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

