The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.04).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). Also, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 376,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
