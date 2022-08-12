The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). Also, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 376,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29).

The Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.4 %

About The Restaurant Group

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.20 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £385.59 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.80.

(Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Articles

