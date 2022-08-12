The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.18. 68,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,147. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

