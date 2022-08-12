The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.19

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.19 and traded as low as $17.84. The India Fund shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 78,058 shares trading hands.
The India Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
