The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.19

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.19 and traded as low as $17.84. The India Fund shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 78,058 shares trading hands.

The India Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The India Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

