The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,561. The firm has a market cap of $704.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 149.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 97,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

