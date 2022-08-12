The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $65.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

