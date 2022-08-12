The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $200.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.62.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $158.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $391.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 66.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

